ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has failed to appoint federal and special secretaries of nine ministries in its first 100 days.

Interestingly ten grade-22 officers of different services groups are also awaiting posting in the Establishment Division, The Nation has learnt reliably. At least 19 key positions are lying vacant in different federal ministries and divisions of grade-21 and grade-22.

Prime Minister Imran Khan used to say during his speeches that the incumbent government will address the issue of bureaucracy and it will make appointments against key posts on merit.

PTI government had presented its first 100 days performance and announced that they will focus on key issues of the country but without permanent administrative heads of ministries the issues cannot be resolved.

According to available documents, Secretary to President, President Secretariat, Special Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Federal Public Service Commission, Special Secretary to Petroleum Division, Special Secretary Cabinet Division, Special Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Transferred to Establishment Division of the abolish of CADD, Member In-charge Wafqai Mohtasib Secretariat Regional Officer Lahore, Senior member Federal Land Commission and Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan are lying vacant.

The documents also revealed that the posts of Chairman EPZA, Senior Member of PMIC, Member PMIC, Additional Secretary Finance Division, Additional Secretary Information Technology and Telecom Division, Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, Additional Secretary National Security Division, Additional Secretary Power Division, Additional Secretary Establishment Division could not be filled in PTI hundred days government.

PM Imran Khan had chaired the meeting of High Powered Promotion Board meeting last month and promoted the over twenty grade-21 officers to grade-22 but several posts of grade-22 are awaiting new bosses.

Senior officers of Establishment Division said that bureaucrats had high hopes from the new government but unfortunately it was also following the previous government way regarding postings and transfers of senior and junior officers. They said that PML-N-led government had posted its blue-eyed junior officers on senior posts and PM Imran Khan has also posted a grade-21 Officer Azam Khan as Principal Secretary to PM and after taking oath as PM. There is a need to post the awaiting posting officers on vacant positions on merit.