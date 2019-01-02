Share:

LAHORE - NESPAK has been awarded mega road and infrastructure projects in Sultanate of Oman enabling a Pakistani engineering firm to generate handsome foreign exchange for the country by exporting its expert consultancy services, this was stated by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Tuesday.As per details, the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Oman has awarded a consultancy services contract to NESPAK for design of a Main Highway/Expressway connecting Thumrait Interchange with Mubaila Interchange on the Muscat Expressway. As Consultants, NESPAK will design major components of the project comprising a dual carriageway main road (25 km), dual carriageway link road (5km), service roads (10 km), five interchanges, five bridges, six vehicular underpasses/overpasses and two pedestrian underpasses/overpasses. Conceived as all-weather roads, the arteries will be designed along with all necessary drainage structures, including the provision of culverts and wadi bridges.

The Client has stipulated an 8-months timeframe for the completion of the design job. Besides, the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Oman has awarded construction supervision of Road Connecting al Wajaja (Wilayat Al Shinas) with Al Fai (wilayat Al Mahdha). Earlier, Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm– SEZAD (Free zone) awarded design of a Service Road Project at Aman District in Duqm, Oman. NESPAK is also providing construction supervision services for water supply schemes in wilayat Nakhal under Public Authority for electricity and water.