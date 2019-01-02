Share:

BEIJING – More than 3,000 people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Tuesday to take part in a traditional annual January 1 demonstration to express their protests against the policy of the regional administration, the South China Morning Post reported. According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, organizers of the march expected 5,500-5,800 people to take part in the rally but it was attended by 3,200 people.

Both pro-independence activists and supporters of the “one country, two systems” principle took part in the demonstration. Some participants of the march also used the event to support the independence of Tibet. There were reportedly no serious incidents during the rally. Southern China’s region Hong Kong , which used to be a British colony since 1842, was returned to China in 1997 on the condition that the Chinese government would adhere to the “one country, two systems” concept, which means the region would remain capitalist and would not comply with the Chinese socialist system until 2047.