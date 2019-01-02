Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has borrowed $1.9 billion from bilateral, multilateral and banking sources during the first five months of the current fiscal year, which is much below than the government’s requirement.

The country has got $1.86 billion during July to November period of the year 2018-19. The amount is only 18.6 percent of the annual estimates during five months of the ongoing fiscal year (FY2019). Pakistan had estimated to receive $10 billion as foreign assistance from bilateral, multilateral and banking sources during FY2019. In November alone, the country had borrowed only $272.4 million from aforesaid sources.

The multilateral sources World Bank and Asian Development Bank are not resorting policy lending to Pakistan due to the delay in finalising a bailout programme with the IMF. “The multilateral sources like World Bank, Asian Development Bank and others will release the loan once Pakistan enters into IMF programme,” said an official who worked with the ministry of finance. He informed that amount received in five months is not sufficient to meet the need of financing. The government is likely to conclude the talks with IMF for new loan programme within ongoing month, he added.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had already said that it would restore policy lending to Pakistan on the finalization of a bailout package from the IMF. “We need IMF support for policy lending,” ADB’s country director to Pakistan, Xiaohong Yang said recently in a meeting with media. Similarly, the government would have to require entering into IMF programme for getting loan from the World Bank.

The might be serious shortfall in foreign loans inflow given the five-month inflow, which would create problems for the government. The federal government would have to borrow from other sources including commercial banks if bilateral and multilateral sources follow the policy of releasing loans at slower pace.

On the other hand, the government had claimed that Pakistan’s balance of payment crisis has ended for current fiscal year as the government is expecting financial package from China and defer oil facility from United Arab Emirates (UAE) within next few days. The UAE had recentlyannounced to deposit $3 billion in State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s account on the request of government of Pakistan. The government is also expecting to get oil facility of $3 billion on deferment payment from UAE in next few days. China is most likely to deposit two to three billion dollars in SBP’s account during current month. Prime Minister Imran Khan had sought financial package from China. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced $6 billion package for Pakistan, as it would place $3 billion cash deposits in the account of State Bank of Pakistan. In addition, it would also provide a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, worth up to $3 billion.

According to the data of Economic Affairs Division, the country had borrowed $449.51 million from commercial banks in July-November of the current financial year. The previous government had budgeted estimates of $2 billion from foreign commercial banks for 2018-19. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $196.64 million in first five months of the ongoing fiscal year against the budgeted estimates of $1.38 billion. Pakistan received $648.55 million from China in the current fiscal year against the budgeted estimate of $840.99 million. USA disbursed $30.19 million, International Development Association (IDA) $84.98 million, IDB (S-Term) $272.46 million, UK $62.48 million, France $36.23 million, and Germany $4.69 million in the current fiscal year so far.