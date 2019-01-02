Share:

HYDERABAD - Chief of Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Ayaz Latif Paleejo has lashed out at the policies of Sindh government adding that PPP heads and provincial ministers only looted the national exchequer and usurped the rights of common people instead of facilitating them.

Ayaz Lati Paleejo who is also the General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance said this in a lecture to the participants of two-day educational training workshop organised by QAT here Tuesday.

He said that the people of the province were deprived of their basic rights including health and education even the provision of drinking water.

The policies of provincial government had also made compromises on the rights of growers and failed to fix reasonable support prices for their produces, he said and added that lack of drainage and sewerage system as well as failure in protection of the life and property also creating unrest among the people.

Ayaz Latif Paleejo alleged that PPP leaders looted billions of rupees by operating fake accounts in the names of poor people. He alleged that party leaders protected the interests of vested elements and launched the projects which destroyed economy of the province.

He said that when the names of corrupt PPP leaders and rulers have been enlisted in Exit Control List by Joint Investigation Team formed by the Supreme Court, they started hue and cry and hiding behind the law and constitution. He said that time has come for the accountability of corrupt rulers.

Among others, Sindhu Nawaz Ghangro, Dr. Ali Raza Mirjat, Allah Bux Rathore, Babul Khawaja, Advocate Munawar Jatoi, Dr. Gulzar Jummani, Ghulam Ali Khosani, Muhammad Moosa Kumbhar, Anwar Noohani and Naeem Malik also addressed the participants of the workshop. QAT leaders, workers, members Sindhiani Tehreek, SST and SPT from all over Sindh participated in the workshop.