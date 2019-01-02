Share:

islamabad - Parents and students living in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have demanded the government to complete the remaining renovation and physical up-gradation process of the public sector schools and colleges of federal capital. The renovation process of remaining 200 schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) was supposed to be completed during the tenure of the last government but due to change of the political scenario in the country it was halted.

While hailing the government’s efforts to bring uniform education system and providing quality education in the country, the parents also urged the authorities concerned to improve the standard of these schools and colleges compatible to the private sector as soon as possible as it was part of the manifesto of the ruling party. Talking to APP, father of a student Nasir Khan lamenting on the poor condition of ICT schools, appealed to the government to pay special focus on federal schools.

“The falling standard of education in public sector educational institutions was creating stress for the parents as they are unable to provide expensive education to their children at private sector schools” he added. Imdad Ali, father of another student said that previous government failed to complete education reforms programme during their tenure of five years.

He said that the renovation of final 200 schools and colleges was still in doldrums. He said the prime minister’s education reforms programme was launched by the ministry of CADD which has now been abolished. It is pertinent to note here that the PM’s education reforms programme was launched in December 2015.

The project was started to renovate the 422 public educational institutions in the federal capital in three phases. The first phase included the refurbishment of 22 institutions which was completed in 2016 and following a substantial delay, the second phase was started which is in process.