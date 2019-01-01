Share:

“The United States strongly condemns this cowardly act

by murderous extremists who

are trying to undermine

Pakistan’s democracy,”

–President Bush

On this day, January 2nd, in 2008, Pakistan’s election commission announced that parliamentary elections would be postponed until February 18, a delay of six weeks following Benzair Bhutto’s assassination. Bhutto was killed when an assassin fired shots and then blew himself up after an election campaign rally in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007. The attacker struck just minutes after she addressed a rally of thousands of supporters in Rawalpindi. President Musharraf said he had asked a team of investigators from Britain’s Scotland Yard to assist in the investigation into Bhutto’s killing. Hundreds of thousands of mourners paid last respects to former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 28, 2007 as she was buried at her family’s mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the southern province of Sindh. Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf announced three days of mourning. Bhutto’s husband, Asif Ali Zardari, her three children and her sister Sanam attended the burial. Bhutto was buried alongside her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan’s first popularly elected prime minister who was later on executed by hanging.