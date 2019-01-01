Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Locals are facing an acute shortage of Sui gas. Complaints have been submitted to concerned authorities, but they are not responding.

On the other hand, gas is being supplied in full capacity to commercial customers. There are dozens of marriage halls where there is no shortage of gas.

Similarly, gas pumps are facing no problem of gas shortage as they are receiving requisite gas supply. Residents of main Hafizabad City are also being supplied gas. It is only domestic consumers in suburban localities of the city who are facing gas shortage.

One Munir Ahamed, a resident of Manzoorabad Mohallah, told the media that since the start of winter, Jumma, Mandoorabad, Irshad Colony localities had been facing irregular and low pressure of gas and for the last two weeks gas supply had completely been suspended.

"On complaints of domestic consumers, the linemen visit the localities and tell complainants that influential consumers had installed compressors that had affected the supply to suburban localities badly," he said.

He added that the consumers demanded action against the culprits using compressors. "They urge the concerned authorities to take notice of the gas shortage and restore gas supply to domestic consumers," he stated.