Share:

The Pakistan Electric Power Company on Wednesday announced to extend the duration of load shedding in Punjab as at least four of its power plants have closed down due to smog and technical faults.

The authorities confirmed that the power plants at Guddu, Baloki, Nishat and Nishat Choniyan tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 250 MW.

The energy distribution company has temporarily extended the load-shedding span and added 1000 MW from LESCO Quetta to manage the shortfall.

The shortfall has led to a power outage after every one hour in Lahore, the PEPCO authorities have expressed hope that the electricity supply will be normalised as soon as the technical faults are fixed.