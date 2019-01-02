Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has kicked off crackdown against so-called energy drinks after completing eight months business adjustment time, here on Tuesday.

Food safety teams visited general stores, marts, pan shops, cafes, restaurants and many other food points in open markets across Punjab.

The crackdown was launched on the directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. He said that PFA had imposed a ban to write word “Energy” for caffeinated drinks that usually manufactured with the help of pharmaceutical ingredients but being sold on the name of energy drinks. In this regard, PFA had given instructions to them in April 2018 to mention “Highly Caffeinated Drink” and remove word “Energy” on their labels, he added.

He said the PFA also restricted them to write warning label in Urdu and English language along with to ensure caffeine level less than 200ppm. He said that the excessive quantity of caffeine in drinks causes blood pressure, insomnia, cardiac, obesity, hypertension, borne and other diseases. He said that PFA is disposing of all those products which are not meeting the standards of provincial food law. The decision was taken after complete research on it, he added.

OPC Act being amended

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Act is being amended, besides introducing positive reforms to further improve the function of the organisation. This was stated by OPC Punjab Vice Chairperson Waseem Akhtar while addressing a gathering of Overseas Pakistanis in Dubai, says a press release issued here on Tuesday. He said that in accordance with the vision of Prime

Minister Imran Khan, effective measures were being taken by the OPC to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad. Waseem Akhtar explained the redressal mechanism to the participants and told that satisfaction of the complainant is the ultimate objective of OPC, hence regular feedback till the resolution of the complaints is ensured. Members of Pakistani community in Dubai, while appreciating the initiatives of OPC, said that this organization has become a ray of hope for overseas Pakistanis in resolution of their problems.