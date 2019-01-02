Share:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has directed air-hostesses to reduce their weight.

According to PIA circular, air-hostesses who have 30 pounds additional weight from the set limit should reduce their weight 5 pounds every month.

It has been said further that air-hostesses should reduce their weight till July according to the set limit after which those who are having more weight than the set limit will be grounded.

According to PIA rules and regulations, the weight of an air-hostess of 5.5 height should not be more than 150 pounds.

On the other hand, PIA air-hostesses have their concerns over the orders of reducing weight as they said that how 25 pounds weight could be reduced within a month?

They said if the circular is not taken back then they will challenge it in the court.