ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that without plea-bargain, no recovery of stolen money would have been made.

The NAB chairman said that the plea-bargain rule was unjustly criticised. He said that the biggest issue in the country is of dishonesty and putting an end to corruption should be the anti-corruption body’s priority.

Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption is the top most priority of the anti-corruption authority and officers of the Bureau are performing their duties considering it as their national duty.

He expressed these remarks while addressing as chief guest at a ceremony of cheques distribution among the affectees of three housing societies of Shaheen Foundation, Tele Town Housing Society and Chargia Housing Society Wah.

The event was organised by NAB Rawalpindi at the NAB headquarters.

The Chairman NAB said that corruption is the mother of all evils and is a major hurdle in the development and prosperity of the country. The NAB is absolutely committed to arrest the corrupt elements under its “accountability for all” policy.

He said that NAB has perfected its procedures and geared up to come upto the expectations of the nation to eradicate corruption at all cost.

Justice Javed said that they have developed a mechanism to ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings.

He said that the NAB Rawalpindi is very actively perusing the cause of elimination of corruption and corrupt practices through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement by adopting zero tolerance policy.

He said that due to the NAB’s proactive anti-corruption strategy and excellent performance for eradication of corruption in the country, the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) of Pakistan has continuously been decreased due to the NAB efforts which was appreciated by reputed national and international organizations like PILDAT, MISHAL, Gillani and Gallop Survey, Transparency International and World Economic Forum.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB during the last one year has worked with absolute professionalism, transparency, commitment, dedication and merit which its officers are putting in with best of their abilities. Due to this reason, today NAB has become a vibrant organization. He said that our success as country’s biggest apex anti-corruption agency inspires us to redouble our efforts in performance of our national duty with more professionalism, dedication and commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption from our beloved motherland Pakistan in all its forms and manifestations.

He said that our overall conviction ratio in trial court is more than 70 percent and our performance remained excellent during 2018 as compared to other anti-corruption organizations. He said that NAB from its inception recovered Rs. 297 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer which is a record achievement as no other anti-corruption agency in Pakistan has recovered such a huge amount.

He said that today NAB’s about 1210 corruption references are under trial and their approximately amount is Rs. 900 billion.

He said that NAB is the first chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum. The Bureau is the only organization in the world with which China has signed an MoU in order to streamline cooperation in the field of anti-corruption and oversee projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

He said that NAB has rationalized its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months. He said that NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings, he said.