Share:

HYDERABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully determined to root out corruption and recover looted billions of rupees from corrupt politicians, past rulers and bureaucrats of the country.

PTI Hyderabad Division Senior Vice President Imran Qureshi in a statement on Tuesday said that hopes have been prevailed among the people of the country after brave action of the Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corrupt persons who looted the national exchequers with both hands.

The people have given mandate to PTI to carry out to recover the looted national exchequer from the corrupt politicians, past rulers and bureaucrats, he said and added that action against corruption would soon start providing fruits to the countrymen and they witness a new era of progress and prosperity under dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Qureshi alleged that corrupt practices and protection of corruption by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had caused great loss to the people of Sindh province and the people have been deprived of their basic rights. He said that corruption of PPP leaders and rulers have destroyed all sectors of life in the province including health, education and agriculture. The PTI government would make these corrupt leaders and rulers accountable, he vowed.