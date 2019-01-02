Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) chairman to devise a comprehensive business plan to overcome losses.

Chairing a high-level meeting on reforms in PIA, PM Khan said that the government wanted to make national flag carrier a profit generating and independent airline.

The prime minister was apprised that the PIA had been incurring a total loss of Rs 414.3 billion – including Rs247 billion loans, Rs144.7 billion arrears and Rs4 billion for payment of loans on monthly instalment basis, besides payment of Rs1.5 billion as monthly interest.

He was also apprised about the steps taken to revive and run the national flag carrier in a professional and organised manner, eradication of corruption and mismanagement, reduction in the losses and improvement in its services.

PIA Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik informed the premier that 194 ghost employees, 73 cabin crew and seven pilots possessing fake degrees were expelled from the organisation in the last two months.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the current PIA administration and assured it of government’s complete support in the revival of the national airline.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Privatization and Aviation Mohammad Mian Soomro, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Senator Faisal Javed and other senior officials, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minster observed that being the national flag carrier PIA represents Pakistan across the globe and it was therefore country’s identity.

But unfortunately it was one of those national organisations which had borne the brunt of mismanagement, corruption and vested interests in the past, he said. The common man and the tax payers had to bear its burden continuously, the PM added.

Premier Khan directed the PIA chairman to finalise a comprehensive and complete business plan so that the losses could be curtailed, by making the PIA a profit-earning and financially stabile organization.

The prime minister was informed that due to lack of attention on the profit earning and non-profit earning routes in the past, the PIA was suffering a loss of Rs500 million alone on the seven international routes. The current management was therefore reviewing the international routes. The airline was also running into losses on different inland routes.

The meeting also took stock of the measures and reforms being taken for the revival of the national flag carrier, efforts for acquiring of new aeroplanes, simulators for training of pilots, training of the cabin crew and other financial issues.

The meeting was told that the negligence towards the conditions of aeroplanes and land facilities led to lack of basic facilities, whereas on the other hand, expensive machinery and tools were getting rust and dust under the open sky. The present management especially focused on those issues, it was added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also apprised about the steps taken for the enhancement of the professional capacities of the current manpower.

The meeting was informed that it was being ensured to pay salaries and pensions to the lower grade employees of PIA, similarly, its resources were being retrieved from those who had occupied them illegally, so that it could be spent judiciously.

The PIA chairman also briefed the prime minister about the upcoming three months planning and the long term planning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the federal cabinet meeting today (Wednesday) in which the previously made decision of putting 172 people’s names on Exit Control List will be reviewed, reported a private TV channel.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, father and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were the most prominent persons that were put on the no-fly list, on the recommendation of a JIT that investigated fakes account case.

But the Supreme Court expressed its anger over ‘stigmatising’ so many people, especially the Chief Executive of a province, on the ECL on mere an investigation report.

The CJP remarked that JIT head had gone beyond his mandate by writing to the government for placing their names on the list and asked the federal cabinet to review its apparently unwise decision.

The cabinet in its meeting is also expected to sanction the release of funds for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Corridor Project as well as authorise a grant of $50 million for Dubai Expo.

