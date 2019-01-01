Share:

Pakistan Super League has successfully completed its three editions and the 4th Edition starting next year, with some matches in Pakistan and others in UAE.

PSL showcases the new talent of Pakistan by giving a platform to our national level players to play with international players; but I feel very sad that I don’t find any Baloch or Sindhi player in the PSL.

To-date, the teams of PSL are crowded with Punjabis, Pashtuns and even overseas players, but other communities in the country are ignored totally.

Quetta Gladiators (a team from Balochistan) sadly does not have a single Baloch player in it. The same is the situation of Karachi Kings, where one cannot find a single Sindhi player. In fact, the locals of the two vast provinces’ make up more than a fourth of the whole population of the country.

What is PSL doing to bring the people of Pakistan on one platform?

This is the fourth edition but the same trend continues in PSL.

It is my humble request to the Chairman of PCB to please include Baloch and Sindhi players in the PSL and the national team so that they also become a part of a rising Pakistan.

ZN BALOCH,

Kech, December 21