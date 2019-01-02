Share:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said that PM Imran Khan has yet again made a u-turn by appointing his advisor's company as the firm in charge of Mohmand Dam's construction.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the federal government's reality has been exposed through this act and is a proof of the government's inability to stay true to its promises.

He said that this act of PM select Imran Khan demands attention from NAB. The appointment of Razzaq Daood's company is unfair and proves how bias the PTI government is, he added.

Senator Khokhar demanded immediate removal of Razzaq Daood from the government's affairs.