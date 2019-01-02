Share:

rawalpindi - The teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted raids in various markets in Raja Bazaar on Tuesday and sealed three shops for selling loose eatables including spices, pulses, oil and other ingredients sparking a massive protest demonstration by the traders.

The PFA teams inspected the shops in areas of Ganjmandi, Ansari Market, Dalgiran Bazaar, Naswari Bazaar, Sori Gali, Wheat Mandi, Ratta Road and Sooter Mandi. The PFA teams have sealed three shops including Ameen Traders and Moor (Peacock) Brand Traders, which was owned by President of Anjuman Tajran Ganjmandi Raja Jamil. Action against president of traders by PFA swelled waves of panic among the traders, who have shut down their businesses and staged protest demonstration on Main Gajmandi Road.

The protestors burnt old tyres and chanted slogans against the PFA teams. A huge traffic jam occurred due to the protest demonstration.

PFA, following directions of Punjab government, had imposed a complete ban in December 2017 on sale of loose eatables including pulses, spices, oil, pickle and other ingredients.

Later on, police came into action and the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Ganjmandi Raja Aizaz contacted the elected representatives of traders and held a meeting with them.

The directors of PFA also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the traders expressed their deep concerns over PFA raids and said they would not obey the ban on sale of loose edibles. On this, the PFA had given seven days deadline to the traders to pack all the pulses, edibles, spices and oil or else strict action would be taken against them.

Talking to The Nation, the presidents of trade unions rejected the dead line of PFA saying they would not stop sale of loose edibles.

“We deal in mounds and tons and how it is possible for us to pack pulses in one or half kg packs,” said Raja Jamil. He said the traders would march on Murree Road if PFA takes action against them. PFA spokesman Qaiser was not available for comments.