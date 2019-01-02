Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration on Tuesday warned all the illegal occupants to vacate the university’s encroached land as government will launch the operation for the evacuation, Tuesday.

The university in its official statement said that the university administration has requested the government to start an anti-encroachment drive in the university premises and encroachers will be responsible of any damage if caused by the government in operation.

The statement issued said that all the illegal occupants/encroachers on the university land are hereby directed to vacate the university land immediately; otherwise the government will launch operation for their evacuation. The illegal occupants/encroachers will be responsible for any damage/loss in this regard.

It said that an area of 1709 Acres, 4 Kanals and 12 Marlas, was acquired by Capital Development Authority (CDA) in 1967-72 for University of Islamabad, (now Quaid-i-Azam University) but vacant possession and on-ground demarcation of the said land was not given by Capital Development Authority to the university, hence the university has inherited a number of illegal occupants including nine villages spreading on about 298 Acres of Land inside the University Campus, along with illegal encroachment from outside.

The statement said that the university carried out fresh on-ground demarcation of its land through Survey of Pakistan (SOP) in April-May 2017, and co-ordinates have been fixed on the boundary line.

As per Survey of Pakistan report, all the land on the west side of the main stream coming from Shahdara Valley and flowing between WAPDA Grid station and Bharakahu belongs to Quaid-i-Azam University.

It stated that as the government has started anti-encroachment drive across the country, hence the university has also requested the local administration that the university land should also be cleared from all illegal encroachments.

In light of the above, all the illegal occupants/encroachers on the university land are hereby directed to vacate the university land immediately; otherwise the government will launch operation for their evacuation.

The illegal occupants/encroachers will be responsible for any damage/loss in this regard, statement said.

Meanwhile, during an emergency meeting of Joint Action Committee comprising of representatives of Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association (QAUAA) and Academic Staff Association QAU announced movement for end of illegal occupation of 298 acres of precious land of QAU.

It was decided that all possible options will be utilized for end of illegal occupation of QAU land. It was also decided that a protest would be staged today in this regard.

The meeting also expressed serious concerns that despite passage of another year, no concrete step has been undertaken to get Quaid-i-Azam University land evacuated by the illegal occupants.

During recent interaction of senior members from Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association and office bearers of ASA QAU with Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, it was revealed that despite payment for 1709 Acres, QAU is having shortfall of 450 acres of allotted land due to illegal occupation of 298 acres and non-handing over of 152 acres.

The non- resolution of this important issue has created a lot of problems in terms of security and development work.

Due to this issue, the premier higher education institution could not construct boundary wall or complete any development work on the campus.

The joint action committee also demanded to the concerned authorities of federal government to resolve this long pending issue on immediate basis without any further delay.

The anti encroachment drive should include end of illegal occupation of complete encroached QAU land, on priority basis. Meanwhile, it was decided that a proactive role of joint action committee comprising of members of Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association, elected representatives of Academic Staff Association and all other stakeholders, must be devised to address Quaid-i-Azam University land issue in effective and decisive way.