rawalpindi - A three-day exhibition of Mixed Media Paintings by senior artists Shahzad Hamid and Asim Minto has been kicked off under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor (VC) Fatima Jinnah Women University Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir.

On the occasion, RAC Resident Director Waqar Ahmed, former RD Naheed Manzoor and other art lovers were also present.

Shahzad Hamid is a senior painter and graphic designer with 30 years of experience in this field and has worked for many institutions and projects. He also conducted many exhibitions not only in Pakistan but also abroad. He has showcased 26 art pieces comprising on mixed media with acrylic having graphic techniques.

He has shown Pakistan’s culture starting with Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore Fort and other famous historic places along-with still life using natural colours.

While on the other hand Asim Minto is an experienced painter and photographer. He has been among the visiting faculty of Fatima Jinnah Women University and has also participated in many exhibitions in Dubai, UK and Canada.

He exhibited 30 art pieces on calligraphy, culture and still life using mixed media. Addressing at the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that art pieces of Shahzad Hamid and Asim Minto had their own importance due to reflections of patriotism showing Pakistani culture and still life. She applauded RAC for displaying their work in art gallery.

Naheed Manzoor said that both the artists are quite senior in this field and their work is a great source for young artists to learn from them. Director RAC Waqar Ahmed congratulated the artists and said that it was a great honour for the Council to display their work.