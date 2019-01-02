Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has opened Pandora box by asking International Cricket Council (ICC) to investigate Centurion pitch, just like ICC had order investigation into Perth pitch.

Rashid Latif expressed these views during an exclusive interview to The Nation on Tuesday. He said: “I had lot of doubts about the Centurion pitch. The way Test ended in less than three days left a lot of questions needed to be answered. I feel both teams played worse kind of cricket and Pakistan played more badly than the hosts South Africans. But one can’t rule out the highly dubious behaviour of the pitch as wickets fell like nine pins and the ICC must order an inquiry into the entire situation. I believe the PCB must write to the ICC and request them to investigate the Centurion pitch.”

He said besides highly questionable behaviour of the wicket, Pakistani batsmen also contributed towards the downfall of the team. He said he believed if the batsmen had stayed at the crease, they could have scored runs despite pitch’s highly odd behavior.

Rashid said blaming Sarfraz or others won’t help the cause and after three Test matches in South Africa, Pakistan team will play next Test after World Cup in England.

“It means green caps next longer version assignment will be in July and it makes no sense in replacing Sarfraz Ahmed immediately. I think remaining two Test matches of the series will not only determine the fate of Sarfraz but a number of others as well, including the coaching staff as they had to share equal responsibility.”

He said he was highly surprised seeing Dale Steyn making comeback into the national side after almost two years and he was nowhere close to what he was in the past.

“The way Babar Azam treated Steyn is no secret to all. Had Pakistani batsmen played with responsibility, they would had have posed serious challenges to the Proteas.”

Rashid said Pakistani team management and selectors must have to understand the importance of Test match cricket as playing T20 and winning and becoming number 1 side in ICC rankings doesn’t mean one had scaled down all the heights.

He said Pakistan are playing T20 cricket mainly, which had badly affected their performances in One Day and especially in the Test matches as after winning the Champions Trophy in 2017, Pakistan team had not won a single major ODI series.

“The way they were outclassed by Kiwis in the Test series and that too at their happy hunting UAE is a clear indication that all the major teams had done their home work how to play against Pakistan in the UAE. In 2017, Sri Lanka beat us in the Test series 2-0. Now last year Kiwis outclassed Pakistan and the series we did win against Australia and that too narrowly just because Kangroos don’t had the likes of Warner and Smith, they were highly weak side. Pakistan need to work on playing in longer version of the game more often. Last year, Pakistan levelled the series against England, which they should have won.”

He said right man for the right job is simple formula and Pakistani top players must have to play in the domestic circuit to ensure they get much-needed practice and stamina to stay at the crease.

Rashid lamented that Twenty20 format had destroyed Pakistan cricket and inflicted huge damages and the PCB must understand that they had to select players according to formats as currently T20 performers are playing in ODIs and Tests and that’s why they did not have patience to stay at the wicket.

“The PCB must ensure form this year that all the probables must play in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so they had match practice and main players, like other boards, should not be allowed to play in leagues. This is the one and only viable solution to Pakistan team’s woes.”

Rashid said series was not over yet Pakistan can bounce back and they should enter the second Test with highly positive and winning frame of mind, forgetting all about the loss in the first Test and focus on the next assignment. “South Africans are not invincible and they are very much beatable and it is the job of captain and team management to lift the morals of the team and get the best out of them, enter with few minor changes and see the difference,” Rashid concluded.”