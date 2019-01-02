Share:

RAWALPINDI - Traders’ contribution to revenue collection has increased and their efforts in strengthening the national economy be appreciated, said Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Rawalpindi. Inland Revenue department has delegated certain services to zonal offices so that local tax payer get easy access and get their grievances addressed at local level, said Dr Basheerullah Khan, the chief commissioner inland revenue during his meeting with Malik Shahid Saleem, the president of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Tuesday. Basheerullah said, “We acknowledge the important contribution of honest taxpayers to the national cause and they would not be harassed while tax evaders would not be spared.” RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem said the focus must be on increasing the tax base and revenue collections through various measures and there is a need to bridge the trust gap between tax administration and the taxpayer.

Senior Vice President Badar Haroon, Vice President Fayyaz Qureshi, former presidents and trade representatives were also present in the meeting.

Dr Basheerullah Khan pledged all-out cooperation to the taxpayers and asked for proposals to improve working and mitigate problems being faced by traders’ community.

The RCCI president said tax incentives should be given to local industry to promote imports substitution and GST should be reduced to single digit level to bring down cost of doing business. The sales tax on cottage industry like shoe manufacturing from scrap and recycle material must be abolished.

Group leader and former president Sohail Altaf said that traders are not against the taxes, however, harassment should be stopped in the name of tax collections, registration of business centers and multiple audits and misuse of discretionary powers of inland revenue officers.