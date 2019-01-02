Share:

Real Madrid central midfielder Marcos Llorente will be out of action for around three weeks due to a groin injury, according to the club's official website.

Llorente suffered the injury on Tuesday while training ahead of his side's trip to face Villarreal on Thursday for their La Liga game which was postponed at the end of December due to their participation in the World Club Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

The injury comes at the worst possible time for the youth team product, who has established himself as first choice for coach Santiago Solari in recent weeks following the physical problems suffered by Casemiro, who had been first choice until the start of last month.

Nevertheless, Casimiro is likely to replace Llorente in the starting 11 in Villarreal as Madrid look to close Barcelona's eight-point lead at the top of the league table.