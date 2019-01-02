Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan, which once used to be a powerhouse at international level in different sports, couldn’t see any big achievement in the year 2018 and kept on struggling throughout the year, with players and officials just crying for lack of international facilities, exposure and funds to compete against world’s sports giants and win medals for the country in mega international events.

Men’s Cricket

Pakistan cricket team remained seventh in Tests, moved to fifth position in ODIs and finished the year as the number one ranked T20I side while Yasir Shah and Babar Azam created world records and Fakhar Zaman became the first Pakistan batsman to score a double-century in ODIs. Pakistan T20 cricket team, which continued to dominate the shorter format, maintained their number one Twenty20 rankings till the end of the year 2018, while Pakistan Test and ODI teams gave out poor performances throughout the year to finish 2018 at number seven and five respectively in the ICC Test and ODI rankings.

The Lord’s victory over England, a 1-0 series win over Australia and world record 17 T20I victories were obviously the highlights of the year for Pakistan team, but the green caps could have also won the series against New Zealand and the Centurion Test, but disappointedly, they ended up on the losing side. In 2018, Pakistan played nine Tests, winning 4 and losing 4, while they won 8 of the 18 ODIs, with the series decider against New Zealand being washed-out after they had set the Kiwis a 280-run victory target. In the shortest format, Pakistan won a world record 17 out of 19 matches, including victories in the Zimbabwe tri-series and series wins over Australia and the New Zealand both at the Black Caps home and the UAE.

Women’s Cricket

Pakistan women cricket team though collectively couldn’t perform up to the mark and extraordinary feats but as far as individual performances are concerned, Pakistan’s prolific women cricketers Sana Mir and Javeria Khan not only earned good names for them but also held a lot Pakistan flag at international level by achieving world number one bowling ranking and booker berth in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 team respectively.

Sana Mir not only achieved number one bowling ranking but also became the first Pakistan women cricketer to be selected in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year. Sana bowled brilliantly and finished with seven wickets in the series against Australia. This performance of Sana was reflected in the ICC women’s ODI rankings, when she jumped three places to become the first Pakistani to top the ODIs bowling rankings.

Although Pakistan team’s performance during the ICC Women’s World T20 was disappointing, yet the individual performances of Pakistan women cricketers were incredible. Javeria scored 136 runs during the mega T20 event, thus was name in the ICC Team of the Tournament, while Sana’s delivery to Ireland’s Laura Delany was voted as the ‘Play of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018’.

The only achievements of Pakistan women teams were ODI and T20I series wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, which helped them qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 directly. The women team took part in Asia Cup, ICC Women’s Championship and the ICC Women’s World T20 2018. In Asia Cup, Pakistan finished third after losing the semifinal to Bangladesh, won and lost their ODI series to Sri Lanka and Australia in the Championship, and qualified directly for the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.

Pakistan Super League

The third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) provided some very exciting and entertaining moments to entire Pakistan cricketer lovers and sports enthusiast, who witnessed the PSL matches at home grounds in Lahore and PSL final in Karachi. Even in 2019, they will still enjoy enthralling cricket encounters, when top national and international cricketers will be seen in action at home grounds of Lahore and Karachi, where four matches each of PSL-4 will be contested. Once again at the stadiums of Lahore and Karachi, ‘Seeti bajay gi, Khel Jamay ga’, thanks mainly to PCB and PSL management, who are going to bring more cricket at home grounds.

The Pakistan Super League, which has now become a brand, has been connectively playing its part in providing one of the best talents of the country to the national teams. In 2018, the find of PSL-3 was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who not only stole the show in PSL-3 but also succeeded in making way to the national T20 and ODI teams and then earned most decorated Pakistan Test cap, which was a great achievement of this youngster, who was provided the best platform by the PSL.

Domestic Cricket

Pakistan domestic cricket witnessed same problems and issues; it has been facing since long and despite reminding a number of times by players, experts and former cricket greats, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) never bothered to resolve the first class cricketers’ woes.

One of the major issues of domestic cricket is poor and unprofessional umpiring. The PCB needs to hire highly qualified and professional umpires, who must be directed to supervise the domestic matches as par international standard, and if any complaints are filed and proved later, a stern action must be taken against them. Even during the Quaid-e-Azam, premier national cricket activity, the living cricket legend Misbah-ul-Haq not only criticized the pathetic decisions taken by young and unprofessional umpires but also urged the PCB to resolve the umpiring issues during the first class cricket.

The credit of neutral umpires and improving international umpiring goes to Pakistan but it never improve the umpiring standard of first class cricket till now. There is a dire need to take drastic steps to pay attention towards this area of major concern and produce highly qualified and professional umpires, who may conduct the first class matches efficiently and sincerely, as it will help improve the standard of domestic cricket.

Poor planning of PCB was also witnessed this year in conducting the domestic cricket events. The four-day cricket was played in September in such a humid weather that caused injuries and disturbed the players a lot. And after just one-day gap, the one-day event was started, which shows lack of planning on part of the PCB, due to which the players suffered a lot.

Habib Bank Limited stole the show by winning two out of three domestic cricket events, which include Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Quaid-e-Azam One-Day Cup while the National T20 Cup was clinched by Lahore Whites team, who defeated Rawalpindi Region in the final. Interestingly, Umar Akmal was the player, who was part of the teams (HBL and Lahore Whites), which won all the three top events of domestic cricket. Aizaz Cheema of Lahore Blues bowled brilliantly this season by grabbing 60 wickets while Abid Ali kept on punishing the batsmen with his bat and emerged as one of the finest batsmen of this season.

This year, Lahore Whites clinched the National T20 Cup by beating Rawalpindi Region. Khurram Manzoor of Karachi Whites emerged as top batsman with 322 run in 8 matches, Kamran Akmal of Lahore Whites was named the best wicketkeeper with 5 victims and batted with authority and led Lahore Whites to crucial victories, Hammad Azam of Ralwapindi was the best all-rounder with 183 runs, 9 wickets, Umaid Asif and Ammad Butt both from Lahore Whites emerged as best bowlers jointly with 16 wickets. Rizwan Hussain of Lahore Blues also impressed with bat by scoring second highest runs 311 in 7 matches with 4 fifties while other notable batsmen of T20 Cup were Abid Ali of Islamabad Region, Naved Malik of Rawalpindi and Saif Badar of Lahore Whites, who helped their teams record crucial triumphs. Muhammad Irfan Junior also bowled well for Fata and grabbed 15 wickets.

Football

Pakistan football suffered a lot due to three and half year turmoil of illegal occupation of PFF Secretariat and football and also saw suspension by FIFA. But later on, with the decision of Lahore High Court bench, the FIFA-approved body led by Faisal Saleh Hayat took back the reigns of PFF House and football affairs. Soon after taking over, PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat took some drastic steps for the betterment of the game and not only tripled the match fee of the players and officials, who are the real stakeholders of the game, but also started holding a great number of national tournaments and ensured maximum participation of national teams in international events.

After regaining the control of Pakistan’s football, from March to December, the PFF has undertaken phenomenal national and international activities to make up for lost time. In these 10 months, both men’s and women’s team have participated in eight separate international events. After the successful organization of National Challenge Cup, the holding of Pakistan Premier League 2018 was the most prominent feature of the list of activities held by PFF in the year 2018. On the other hand, to bring gender equality, a number of women activities were held in the past year.

With such drastic steps, Pakistan football started flourishing and producing better results. Pakistan national team won bronze medal in SAFF Championship while the junior national team finished runners-up in the SAFF football event, which clearly showed the efforts made by the Faisal-led PFF. Not only this, but with sincere efforts of Faisal, Pakistan got highly qualified coach and trainers from Brazil, which is considered as one of the biggest football powerhouses, who coached Pakistan national teams in such a professional way that the national players started producing wonders and gave phenomenal performances in international events.

The development of football in any country is based upon its international ties now-a-days; FIFA membership is the basic one in this regard. The PFF had very warm and cordial international relationships with the global football family. As the member association of FIFA, PFF President Faisal Saleh Hayat and the executive committee were given mandate till March 2020 when the elections are to be held after reviewing the PFF statutes and making certain amendments.

Pakistan players were flying high and were keen to register their names as the most progressive team in the South Asian region under the coaching and training of Brazilian professionals and this situation was very encouraging. However, the elections were held under Honorable Supreme Court’s directions which FIFA and AFC did not accept as they wrote to PFF that the elections are to be held as per their given mandate, a step which can once again cause the suspension of Pakistan from FIFA membership the Pakistan football and no one else but the national footballers will be the ultimate sufferers, who were shown the hopes by Faisal-led PFF after a turmoil of three and half years.

The latest development in this regard is that AFC has strongly reacted to the request of the new PFF president by telling him he is not recognised by them and they will continue to work with Faisal-led PFF. And everybody should keep in mind that the PFF is tied to FIFA and AFC as they provide the much-needed finances to organise and manage football in Pakistan.

But unfortunately, Pakistan football and footballers are once again on verge of chaos and their future looks very bleak as the threat of suspension looms large over PFF, threatening the aspirations and dreams of the passionate youth of the country. Under these circumstances, the football family of Pakistan is very depressed and urging the Prime Minister and Chief Justice to provide them justice as their timely just decision can help save Pakistan football.

Golf

The year 2018 has seen immense development in the golf arena. With the election of Lt Gen Hilal Hussain as President of Pakistan Golf Federation, the pace of progress picked up and overall one can say that golfing progress was praise worthy. Be it new golf courses or golf tournaments or holding of international golf events in Pakistan, the activity was loaded with happenings. During the year, 50 tournaments were held across the country, which provided an opportunity to young golfers to show their ability and talent. Big star in the amateur category was Ahmed Baig, who emerged as a top performer based on his performance in Qatar where he won the Qatar Open title.

Professional golf was dominated by the superb display of golf by champions like Shabbir Iqbal, M Munir, Matloob Ahmed and Shahid Javed Khan. At stake was ample prize money and the top 10 ranked golf professional earned prize money of millions. In the professional category, new emerging names were Hamza Amin and Ashfaq Toosi. Hopefully, they will take over as champions in the year 2019.

The Defence Raya Golf Course in Lahore has emerged as a golf course of excellence, easily comparable with well known golf courses around the world. Soon we will be seeing a signature golf course in DHA, Multan designed by the renowned Nick Faldo. Recently, Qamar Bajwa performed the launching ceremony. The ladies golf is coming up strongly, with the support of Pakistan Golf Federation and the provincial golf associations of Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Federal and Baluchistan. Mrs Asma Shami is the spearhead and girls like Parkha, Rimsha and Aania are dominating with par and underpar scores. The Pakistan Golf Federation is fortunate to have on its board, fulfilling support of Asad IA Khan and Brig Nayyar Afzal. Experience and passion is their strength and with their backing optimism exists.

Judo

Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and Pakistan judokas excelled at international level by securing 2 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals in international events, thanks mainly to all-out support of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry for sending judokas abroad to take part in maximum international events.

Besides winning that number of medals, Pakistani judokas and officials also took part in seminars and also ensured the participation of its martial art players in international training camps. Overall, the year 2018 has been a very successful year for judo and Pakistani judokas, who struck fine performance which validates the point that judo is at a rise in Pakistan.

Polo

Master Paints/Rizvis won the most prestigious tournament of Pakistan polo calendar, National Open Polo Championship 2018. The polo season 2017-2018 and 2018-19 were conducted very professionally which amused the spectators to enjoy the high-quality and enthralling polo at home grounds.

Sponsors and support

The common cry of every sports federation, association and individual sportsman was lack of support from sponsors, whether it is government or private sector. Mostly, all the sponsorships are mainly utilized by cricket while the remaining sports keep on crying for lack of sponsors throughout the year. In 2019, the government should pay full attention towards sports and not only provide handsome funds to all the sports federations but also individuals, who are keen to win international medals for the country. While the government should also resolve the issues of parallel bodies and also give more focus to those federations, who have good chances of winning medals for the country in mega international events.