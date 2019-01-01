Share:

LONDON-Scarlett Moffatt has borrowed the words of Ariana Grande as she admitted she is ''so thankful'' for her ex Lee Wilkinson as she reflected on the past 12 months.

The 28-year-old television personality has borrowed the words of singer Ariana Grande to insist she is so grateful she split from her ex-partner Lee Wilkinson and is looking forward to giving ''herself much love and attention'' in 2019. She wrote on Instagram: ''Ladies if you do one thing in 2019 be kind & forgiving to yourself. Give yourself as much love & attention as you give other people.

I've learnt so much in 2018 ... 1. That I don't have time to hate people who hate me, because I'm too busy loving those who love me. 2. That trolls opinions are genuinely irrelevant to my life ... 3. I've learnt to be as kind to myself as I am to other people ... 4. And that sometimes by removing people from your life you actually gain so much self worth.

I've never felt as happy & confident in my life as I have the last 4 month & I'm gonna continue that in 2019. Starting the new year off in Hong Kong with my besties I feel on top of the world (oh and in the words of Ariana Grande ''I'm so **in thankful for my ex, thank you next) #newyear #love #friends #family #hongkong #2019 (sic)''

Scarlett has had a tough time in love as of late and previously revealed how her long-term boyfriend Luke Crodden dumped her on her birthday in 2017.

She shared at the time: ''I'm gonna have to write it because I feel a bit awkward as I've done some interviews about him being in my book that aren't out for a while due to timings of the magazines ... but me and Luke have finished due to a number of different things. It was Luke's choice in the end but it's because we both just see each other in more of a friendly way than a romantic way. We both respect and love each other enough to know we need to call it a day and not be one of those couples that's off and on. So it's not that I'm being a crap girlfriend and not mentioning him it's just we are no longer together. I wish him all the luck and happiness in the world, just sometimes these things happen (happy birthday Scarlett by the way ha).''