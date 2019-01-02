Share:

KARACHI - PIA boy scouts held “Hamara Quaid, Hamara Rehbar” celebration all over the country on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at provincial headquarters. Former provincial secretary Rashid Amin Dar said in his presidential speech said that scout leaders must introduce the qualities of Quaid-e-Azam in girls, boys and shaheen scouts taking the developmental approach seriously, so that they could become better citizens.

District Commissioner Muhammad Iftikhar Usmani said that one muslims were fighting for freedom, they were introduced with a great personality of Quaid-e-Azam. Quaid-e-Azam had great Personality attributes that was our fortune. Quaid-e-Azam said at Islamia College inida in 1946 that: “If unfortunately we will not be able to take Pakistan, Muslims will be extirpated from Hindustan just like Spain. We all know the situation of Spain very well. Spain has been parted in many pieces and muslims are homeless.” Quaid-e-Azam faught for our freedom with the vision of not having the war but strong leadership. And this freedom in the name of Islamic Republic of Pakistan will always flourish, he added.

In the ceremony, Provincinal Secretary Shamas Khan and other Provincials Including Ghulam Qadri, Tariq Ansari, Sanaullah Bazinjo and Syed Mehboob Qadri also participated. Different tableaus, cultural show, national songs and speech competitions were held in which Shaheen, Scouts and Rovers participated.

In the end, certificated were distributed among the winners.