Share:

KARACHI - Fire erupted at the sealed headquarter of MQM, Nine Zero, in mysterious circumstances in Azizabab neighbourhood, here on Tuesday. According to police, fire incident reported around 3:30pm as police and fire brigade department were rushed to the spot located at Block-8, Federal B area. Police said that the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after two hours. Police said that the office of MQM has closed for more than two-years while cause of fire has yet to be ascertained, however, police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of fire.

Police declined to chances of electric short circuit because the power supply of the office has suspended since long. Fire brigade officials informed that books, furniture, registers, political literatures, photocopy machine and other office material were gutted into the fire.

The blazed office popularly known as Nine Zero, was sealed on August 22, 2016 after a controversial speech by party founder. Fire brigade officials also claimed that the building of the office also been badly damaged. In a statement, MQM-P spokesman expressed concern over the incident and urged the authorities to inform them about the damage to office.

Meanwhile, around dozen of shanties were gutted into fire located in Gulistan-e-Johar area. Police said that the shanties were placed at an empty plot located in Block-19, Gulistan-e-Johar neighborhood. Police said that after being informed police and two fire tenders of fire brigade department rushed at the spot. The fire fighters after the efforts of two and half hour extinguished a blaze. Police said that the shanties and other stuff were completely gutted into the fire, however, no human loss was reported in the incident.