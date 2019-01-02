Share:

The Sindh government on Wednesday abolished ‘public holidays’ of schools and colleges throughout the province.

Presiding over a meeting of the Sindh education department’s steering committee, Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah said summer vacations will be observed in May and June whereas the new academic year will commence in August instead of July.

The education minister’s spokesperson relayed that academic activities will remain suspended in schools on public holidays and instead they will host activities pertaining to the importance of the specific day in order to create awareness among students.

The abolished holidays include Kashmir Day (Feb 5), Pakistan Day (Mar 23), Independence Day (Aug 14), Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai urs (Safar 14), Eid Milad-un-nabi (Rabbiul Awal 11) and Quaid-e-Azam Day (Sep 11).