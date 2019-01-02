Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, once again re-elected as President of Islamabad Tennis Association for second term of four years (2019-2022), while Muhammad Arif Qureshi also retained as Secretary of the Association.

Syed Ahsan Raza Zaidi was elected as new Treasurer of Islamabad Tennis Association, having expertise in finance. The election proceeding was done by Chief Election Commissioner Majid Bashir a well reputed Lawyer in Islamabad, Col (R) Gul Rehman, Secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation represented PTF and Syed Rashid Ali represented Islamabad Olympic Association.

Six nominations were received from Margalla Club, ZTBL Club, PAF Club, Gun & Country Club, PTV and Islamabad Tennis Academy for the President of Tariq Murtraza and his panel, no other nomination was received, however all the affiliated units unanimously proposed and elected Tariq Mehmood Murtraza as President of Islamabad Tennis Association.

Before proceeding of the election, Annual General Meeting of Islamabad Tennis Association was held with Chair of Tariq Mehmmod Murtaza, President ITA and Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Patron, council unanimously approved the last AGM minutes along with approval of accounts for the year 2016-17 and 2018.

President ITA highlighted the activities of Islamabad Tennis Association for the last four years, which was appreciated by council members and decided to continue with the same passion in the coming years, Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas also addressed the AGM and appreciated the role of Islamabad Tennis Association and ensure that every step will be taken for the promotion of game of tennis in Islamabad.

Nighat Saeed of Margalla Club was nominated as Head of Women Wing of Islamabad Tennis Association whereas other management committee members will be announced within one week, the meeting ended with the vote of thanks to chair.