RAHIM YAR KHAN-A suspect, unidentified so far, killed a man, his wife and son in Tibbi Bhagawar on Tillo Road in Sadiqabad tehsil some 40km from here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Ghulam Abbas who drove a van settled in Tibbi Bhagawar a month ago from Liaqatpur and rented a house.

On Tuesday, when Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot, they found three dead bodies. The deceased were later identified as Ghulam Abbas, 55, his wife Bushra, 35, and their son Husnain, 6.

The three daughters of the deceased couple including Noor Fatima, 6, Sehar Fatima, 4, and Eman Fatima, 2, were injured, and they were shifted to Sdaiqabad THQ Hospital. The bodies of deceased were handed over to police.