AMMAN - Amman's tourism revenues reached $5 billion and are expected to exceed this figure at the end of this year, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) announced. Tourism sector's performance indicators showed a rise in the number of overnight tourists, which amounted to about 3.860 million tourists until the end of November, an increase of 8 percent compared to the same period of 2017, while the number of one-day visitors reached 721,325, a rise of 8.7 percent to the same period of 2017, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.