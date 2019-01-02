Share:

Lahore - The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Central Secretary General Naeem Mir has said that the economic policies of the government do not appear succeeding, as traders are very disappointed due to heavy taxation and high inflation rate which has crossed 6 percent level. Addressing a press conference here at a local hotel, Naeem Mir said that the most serious threat to the economy in the new fiscal year would be inflation. On this occasion, the reorganization of the APAT was also announced. Shehzada Salim was appointed as central supreme council, Safdar But as provincial member, Waqar Mian Lahore president and Malik Amanat as general secretary. Rejecting the government plan of approaching the International Monetary Fund for financial assistance once again, he said it would bring a fresh wave of price-hike. He said people would not benefit from the IMF loan as long as lavish spending continues. He said the IMF loan would have devastating effects on the economy, as with more taxes and increased rates of utilities, cost of production would further increase.

This will render Pakistani exports uncompetitive in the global market, he added.

He argued that policies dictated by the IMF are not always suitable for the situation of the country. He argued that there were several examples of how the IMF failed to understand the dynamics of the country they were dealing with.

He said that traders are with the government in accountability process, however, warned that foreign investment is continuing to fall due to atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. He said that traders will continue to play its positive role in progress and development of the country.