Lahore - Two men including a teenage boy died in road accidents in different parts of the city on the New Year night. According to rescue officials, an 18-year-old boy died when his motorcycle slipped and rammed into a footpath on Ferozpur Road in the limits of Naseerabad police. The deceased was later identified as Salman. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was crushed to death under a tractor trolley near Sabzi Mandi in Nishtar Colony police precincts.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Hussain, was on his way home when a speedy tractor trolley bumped into his bike. The motorcyclist died on the spot. The police were investigating the incident.