Share:

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed into law legislation aimed at enhancing the United States’ influence in the Indo-Pacific region and reaffirming Washington’s commitment to Taiwan, particularly arms sales.

Trump signed into law the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act and 12 other bills on Monday, the White House announced, though the U.S. president seemed eager to make clear he will not be constrained by the bill’s demands that the U.S. be more engaged in the region, according to Taiwan’s news agency CNA. “Several provisions of the Act ... purport to dictate the policy of the United States in external military and foreign affairs, or to require the executive branch to undertake certain diplomatic initiatives with international partners,” Trump said in a statement.

“My Administration will treat these provisions consistent with the President’s exclusive constitutional authorities as Commander in Chief and as the sole representative of the United States in foreign affairs,” he declared. The bill was introduced in April by senators Cory Gardner, Ed Markey, Marco Rubio and Ben Cardin.

It serves as a policy framework to enhance U.S. leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and to demonstrate a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and the rules-based international order, according to Gardner.

In Section 209, the bill states that it is the policy of the U.S. to support the close economic, political and security relationship with Taiwan.

It is US policy “to faithfully enforce” all existing U.S. government commitments to Taiwan, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-China joint communiques, and the Six Assurances agreed to by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, the bill says.

It further reiterates U.S. policy as countering efforts to change the status quo and supporting “peaceful resolution acceptable to both sides of the Taiwan Strait.”