KASUR-Citizens have shown concerns over the wastage of thousands of gallons of water from a fountain in a park at Baldia Chowk.

Talking to The Nation, they said that thousands of gallons of water were wasted from the fountain due to the negligence of the municipality. They said that it was contrary to the water saving campaign led by Chief Justice of Pakistan. They blamed the municipality officials for allegedly being involved in corruption, and they were drawing salaries for sitting idle. They said that heaps of garbage at various city spots put a question mark on the performance of the municipal committee. “The fountain,” they said, “pours a huge amount of water in a single day and it should be made functional in evening times only if it is necessary.”