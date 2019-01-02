Share:

In connection with the 38th International Scientific Symposium of King Edward Medical University , Lahore, post-symposium workshop on Advanced Laparoscopic Colorectal Workshop: Live Demonstration was held. VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was the chief guest, Prof Ayesha Shaukat guest of honour and Prof Amjad Pervaiz Cheema was the master trainer. Workshop was facilitated by Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Sarwar and Dr Ali Akbar. Laparoscopic anterior resection for carcinoma rectum was performed and live telecast was done at conference room. Post graduate residents, junior consultants and senior professors attended the workshop. Tips and tricks along with recent advances were discussed in detail.