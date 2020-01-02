Share:

KARACHI - At least 13 people, including two women and a minor girl, were wounded in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in Karachi on Tuesday

night.According to rescue sources, 13 persons sustained

injuries when some citizens resorted to aerial firing to welcome the new year of 2020 in different parts of the metropolis.The injured were shifted to different Jinnah, Abbasi Shaheed and Murshid hospitals

of the city for treatment.

Pakistan and rest of the world welcomed the arrival of New Year 2020 with new hopes, wishes, and ambitions.

Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad had organized a splendid show of fireworks. The moment when the clock struck 12, everybody was on their feet as celebrations

started and fireworks show across most of the cities

made the atmosphere lively everywhere.In a surprise move for the residents of the biggest city of the country, the Sindh government had withdrawn the notification banning pillion-

riding.POLICE CLUTCH SUSPECT

WITH STOLEN BIKEThe Cant Police Wednesday

claimed to arrest a member of motorcycle snatching gang and recovered

a bike stolen from Latifabad

area of Hyderabad.According to the spokesman

of Hyderabad Police, SHO P.S Cant. Aijaz Ali Lakho

during routine patrolling

arrested a suspect Muhammad

Arab s/o Ramzan Panhwer and recovered stolen motor bike from his possession.The recovered motorbike

having registration no HBF 6164 and of model Unique 2015 was stolen from Latifabad and case number 278/2019 had also been registered in A-Section Police station under section 381-A of Pakistan Penal Code. The Cant. Police registered

a case and started investigation against the accused.