Rawalpindi-A 19-year-old boy was killed in New Year celebrations shooting in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said police have also arrested some six persons and two of them were involved in aerial firing on the eve of New Year near Cheema Plaza at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Sector II, within limits of Police Station Pirwadhai. The accused have confessed their crime, the spokesman added. A murder case has also been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police, under the surveillance of SSP Operations Tariq Walayat and SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, conducted a search operation in the area and took some 20 suspects into custody, he said.

According to him, a citizen namely Shaukat Mehmood, resident of Attock, appeared before the officials of PS Pirwadhai and lodged a complaint stating his son Abdullah, 19, visited the home of one of their friends Khizar Mehmood on December 31 in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed for a night stay and for appearing in an interview for job in Islamabad.

He mentioned he was called by Azmat Nawaz on his cell phone who informed him that Abdullah had died in result of firing.

He said he rushed to Rawalpindi where he was informed by Khizar Mehmood that he along with Abdullah, Arif Hayyat, Wajid Anees and other relatives and friends were watching fireworks while standing on rooftop of Munir Plaza.

He told police that two men namely Baaz Muhammad Khan and Shahzaib having pistols in their hands cut a cake to celebrate New Year night in presence of Adil Younis, Sana Ullah, Navid Akhter and Zeeshan and then resorted to intense aerial firing with their pistols.

He mentioned a bullet hit Abdullah in the head who was rushed to Holy Family Hospital in Rescue 1122 ambulance where he was pronounced dead by the doctors.

The applicant added he had no enmity with any one and the six persons had killed his son Abdullah by opening firing. He asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them.

Police lodged a murder case against the accused and began investigation.

Later, City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas formed several police teams tasking them to arrest the culprits. The police teams carried out raids in different places in the area and held the accused and shifted them to police station for further investigation, the spokesman said.

He said the six detainees, who were associated with rent a car business in Cheema Plaza, had confessed their crime. Police will produce them before a court for obtaining physical remand today (Thursday) for recovery of weapons and further investigation, he said.

Separately, officials of PS Naseerabad have arrested a man involved in murder of a citizen and locked him up. According to police spokesman, Samson Masih had shot dead Emanuel Masih over a petty issue in limits of PS Naseerabad a couple of days ago. He said raids are being carried out to arrest the other accomplices of the accused.