LAHORE-A musician turned actor, Junaid Khan started his career a few years ago and is easily one of the finest stars in our industry today. Through his versatility and his effervescent charm, he has managed to make his place in the audience’s as well as the critic’s hearts. Having appeared in one hit play after another, it seems that the coming year is going to be just as exciting for the bright star as this one was.

From playing a negative character in Hania to winning everyone’s heart in Yaariyan to name a few. Junaid Khan will once again be seen paired opposite Hira Mani in the drama Kashf which is being directed by Danish Nawaz.

In the past, Junaid Khan has paired up with Hira Mani in Sun Yara, where the two received a lot of love. Their amazing on-screen chemistry led to a lot of love from the audience, making everyone even more excited for the currently on-air “Mohabbat Na Kariyo” and the drama “Kashf” which will be releasing sometime next year.

Apart from that, he would also make his cinematic debut with a film opposite the versatile Mansha Pasha titled ‘KahayDilJidhar’. We honestly have been waiting for this news as Junaid has all the qualities of a hero who would look good on the big screen and keep the audiences engrossed with his screen presence.

Written by Ali Moeen and directed by Jalal Rumi, we are glad to see Junaid take this step as he gears up to amaze his fans in a new drama and movie, both of which will be releasing next year.

With many hits under his belt and acclaimed performances, Junaid Khan is a powerhouse of talent who plays each character from the heart and with conviction. Now gearing to leave a positive mark in the world of movies, we wish Junaid Khan all the best for this, as well as for the drama ‘Kashf’ as we are sure he will not disappoint his fans one bit with either of the projects.