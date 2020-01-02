Share:

GUJRANWALA - During the ongoing crackdown on profiteers, 8,369 shopkeepers and traders have been fined to the tone of Rs17,846,462 during the outgoing month of December. Similarly, 195 FIRs have been registered against those involved in overcharging, hoarding and other offences while 115 persons were arrested during month of December. Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zahid Akhtar Zaman told Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal in a video link meeting on price control here on Wednesday. The commissioner informed the minister that all directions by the Punjab government regarding relief to consumers and indiscriminate action against the profiteers are being implemented in letter and spirit and all price control magistrates across the division have been given a free hand to take action against influential traders and shopkeepers in public interest. He said that it has been the duty of the district administration to ensure relief to the common man at any cost. The commissioner informed the minister that Punjab Chief Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman had issued clear directives to all the commissioners and deputy commissioners for the implementation of DC rates of fruit, vegetables, Ghee, Oil, Sugar and other essential food items of daily use and strict action was being taken against those involved in over-charging and hoarding.