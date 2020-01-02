Share:

LAHORE - AOS Polo Team, FG Polo Team and BN Polo Team carved out contrastive triumphs in their respective matches of the Diamond Paints Polo Cup for Champions Trophy 2020 played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter as AOS Polo Team edged out Master Paints Black by just a half goal margin as they won the match by 5½-5. Master Paints Black dominated the first chukker by thrashing two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 lead. They also added a hat-trick of goals in their tally in the second chukker to enhance their lead to 5-0 while AOS, which had a half goal handicap advantage, scored one goal to reduce the margin to 5-1½.

It was all that Master Paints Black could get from the match as AOS bounced back in great style and dominated the rest of the match. They first thrashed two back-to-back goals in the third chukker to further reduce the margin to 5-3½ and then pumped in two more goals in the fourth and last chukker to win the match by a very close margin of 5½-5.

In the second match of the day, FG Polo Team played superb polo against Master Paints and outscored them by 6-2. Tom Brodie emerged as hero of the day for FG Polo Team as they cracked a quartet his team’s triumph while his teammate Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas contributed with two goals. From Master Paints, Mariano Regal and Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck one goal apiece.

In the third and last match of the day, BN Polo Team played well against Jubilee Life and thumped them by 6-4½. Eulogio Celestino and Raja Mikael Sami displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques for BN Polo Team as both contributed with a brace each while their teammates Babar Naseem and Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal each. From Jubilee Life, all the four goals were scored by Edward Banner Eve but his efforts were futile in the end, as his side has to face 4½-6 defeat.