Street crimes are increasing day by day in Islamabad. People are afraid to go out. Last days in G9 FBR parking area a car was attacked by some unknown people. And they are kidnapping kids from outside of houses. Such groups are trying to create panic in society by snatching mobile phones, kidnapping kids and by threatening people on roads.

I request to our PM and DIG Islamabad that please do look at this situation. This is capital of Pakistan and if capital of any country is not safe then what we can expect from you. Please control these street crimes.

JAVERIA ARIF,

Islamabad.