KARACHI - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar on Wednesday said that despite of their extreme differences with the Sindh government on political views, the Centre is willing to work with the provincial

government for the betterment of the masses.“There shouldn’t be any politics on matters relating to the improvement of citizens’ lives,” he said while addressing

a presser along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister

for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi at Port Qasim Authority office in the city. “No doubt we have extreme differences

with the Sindh government,” he said, adding that the Centre will not let these differences come into play when working with the Sindh government to improve citizens’ lives.“From our side, this is the approach

and [we] hope that the Sindh government will also adopt the same approach so that projects for the improvements

of citizens’ lives can be worked on as soon as possible.” He said that two months back, the prime minister decided to appoint a focal person for removing obstacles in the implementation of federal funded projects in the Sindh province and a meeting week back decided to provide funds for green line project and complete

the project as soon as possible. “As soon as facilitation agreement between Sindh and Centre is signed, we will begin work on finalising the transport corridor project,” he said. He said that the PSDP allocations for the ongoing projects in the province are also released on special request from the government to finance secretary.“It was decided that the prime minister will also inaugurate some projects in the city in February this year,” he said.Speaking on delay in K-IV project, he said currently the Sindh government is reviewing a Nespak report on implementation

of the project and as soon as it is finalised and sent to the federal government, they will begin work on the project. “This is a key project for the city aimed at addressing acute water shortage issues,” he said. He further said that projects under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode were also under consideration and are in execution phase and a deadline for January 31 is decided

to finalise all modalities

in this regard. The projects include parallel freight corridor in the city from Port Qasim to Pipri, minimising traffic congestion on Karachi roads, Northern bypass construction

project, Lyari expressway strengthening project and others. He said that the Public Private Partnership

Authority has approved a Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project. “The authority will expedite implementation

on other uplift projects also,” he said and stressed upon the need for cooperation between the government and private sector in development

of the country. Responding to a query if his visit is aimed at addressing the reservations of the MQM-P, after the party was offered

ministries in Sindh government from Bilawal Bhutto, he said that it was decided before to addresses the coalition partner differences and he could also show his WhatsApp messages

between governor and him exchanged

before in this regard. “I don’t want to say much about that, he has a right to do politics. Given the difficulty that PPP is in today and the way in which their roots with the people have been weakened, they will make some efforts,” he said.He also informed that the mayor Karachi

also attended the Karachi transformation

committee on Wednesday and the only issue with him is that he is not given enough powers at the ground to run the affairs of the city from PPP-led provincial governments. He said that the prime minister was concerned over progress in Karachi and during his one-on-one meetings with the prime minister, he always ask the minister to do something for