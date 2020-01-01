Share:

Attock-Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to take the country to the heights of development and prosperity. This new year will be the year of delivery and people will see a positive and healthy change. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing a gathering at Hazro after inaugurating Clean and Green Pakistan programme at Hazro.

Malik Amin Aslam emphasised upon the people to participate in this campaign to curb pollution and make Pakistan an environment friendly country. He said under the programme, trees will be planted over an area of 10,000 kanals on the bank of Ghazi Barotha Power Channel in addition to other parts of the Attock district.

He said Clean and Green Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we have to make it successful as this programme is of utmost important nature and it is a good omen that mostly people are aware of its importance.