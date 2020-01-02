Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday and discussed matters of national interests.

The duo reiterated their resolve to ensure better public service delivery and standing firm to fend off conspiracies against the ruling coalition. CM Buzdar praise PA Speaker Parvez for running assembly business in the best manners.

Parvez said his party was supporting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and would be siding with him in future as well.

“We are an ally of PTI and our alliance is being strengthened though some elements have been trying to put a dent on this union. Foes wont succeed in our friendship,” Parvez said and praised CM Usman Buzdar.

He recalled his term as CM and rapped the previous rulers for ruining Punjab. “Punjab portrayed a picture of development and we left a surplus kitty. Regrettably, the past government bankrupted the province and my public welfare projects were shelved because of personal ego, leaving public in lurch,” he said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed the commitment to continue working with the allies. The best working relationship exists with the PML-Q in Punjab, he said. Buzdar said that opposition had no agenda and it was engaged in politics of non-issues.

Parvez wins CM Buzdar’s praise

“The journey of public service will be accelerated in the new year without caring for any criticism because the era of befooling the people with hollow slogans is over”, he said.

He said the conspirators will face defeat in2020 as well. He said Punjab government had made record legislation in a short period and its performance was much better than other provincial assemblies.

Separately, AJK ex-PM Barrister Sultan Mehmood called on Chief Minister at his office. Both strongly condemned Indian barbarity in Kashmir and controversial citizenship (amendment) act.

Usman Buzdar said that 150 days long curfew and lockdown have failed to suppress the passion and freedom struggle of the Kashmiris.

The Indian policy of oppression and tyranny has totally failed in the Occupied Kashmir, he said. India is burning in its own fire and the day is not far when India will be balkanized. He said that people of Punjab are firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren and our hearts beat in unison.

Punjab is assisting Azad Kashmir in its development, he added. The chief minister said that roads linking Azad Kashmir will be repaired and repair and maintenance of Dina to Mangla Road will be completed soon. Similarly, Mangla-Jatlan Canal Road will also be constructed. I will soon visit Jhelum and steps will be taken to solve the problems of the people, he added.

Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that India has converted Occupied Kashmir into jail while Kashmiris have kindled the freedom struggle with their blood. Prime Minister Imran Khan has boldly fought the core issue of Kashmir at every forum. The efforts of Usman Buzdar are bearing fruits and a change is visible in the province. Similarly, Usman Buzdar’s vision of composite development of the province is also praiseworthy, he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq calls on CM Punjab: Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the progress made on the project of special economic zone ‘Allama Iqbal Industrial City’ in Faisalabad and laying of the foundation stone on January 3 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that a special economic zone is a gift of the new year which will play an important role in industrial development. Foreign investors have shown great interest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City which will provide direct employment opportunities to three lakh people while one million others will be indirectly benefited.

An investment to the tune of billions of dollars will be made. Punjab has been made a role model province with regard to investment, he added. Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed that different Chinese companies have signed agreements for investment.