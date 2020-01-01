Share:

ACCA, Akhuwat to support micro-entrepreneurs, promote financial literacy

LAHORE - ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and Akhuwat have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which will help micro-entrepreneurs in the country to get access to professional support and develop financial literacy. Both the organisations have agreed to work closely on improving the financial literacy among micro-entrepreneurs who take interest-free loans from Akhuwat to help them with their business success and sustainability.

ACCA will allow micro enterprises across the country to benefit from the world-class knowledge and rich experience of their highly sought-after qualified professional accountants free of cost to help small businesses to grow faster and generate greater opportunities for the economy.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in Lahore, head of ACCA Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam said, “In Pakistan, ACCA and its members are working to drive financial literacy at the bottom of the pyramid. We feel it’s important to empower micro enterprises with basic tools that will make them embrace it, so that they don’t wake up one day and say “my money is missing”. The accountancy profession is doing great things in the corporate sector but we also need to do more for people who don’t have the resources but have big dreams.”

“This initiative will have a huge impact on our economy. Both ACCA and Akhuwat are committed to end poverty in the country and put our economy on a road to prosperity.”

Akhuwat’s founder, Dr Amjad Saqib also spoke at the event. He said, “Our mission is twofold. Akhuwat is world’s largest interest free microfinance organisation that does not only encompass around empowering the unprivileged by giving them interest free loans but we also are striving to gauge the other needs of our community members and serve them accordingly. We’re very excited to join forces with world’s leading body for professional accountants and our partnership will help us do more for the country and its people.”

It was also agreed that ACCA will help the students studying at the educational institutes run by Akhuwat to build a rewarding career in accounting and finance and support them in their educational and career journeys.

Previously, Akhuwat was also awarded the ACCA Approved Employer status in recognition of the support it provides to ACCA trainees working towards the ACCA Qualification.

Dawlance appliances showcased at lifestyles expo

KARACHI -: Recently, Dawlance participated in consumer expo “All About Lifestyles” Exhibition with a vision to maximize consumer-engagement. Through this participation, Dawlance inspired the interest of the audience to keep them abreast of the company’s new product portfolio. With major focus on small domestic appliances and cooking equipment, the strategic goal for the upcoming year, is to present these categories and technology, in all its glory, at such events.

During this exhibition, Dawlance featured two vibrant stalls in the Hall-1, at Karachi Expo Center. One stall was dedicated to cooking and kitchen appliances, where major engagement took place, attracting the visitors with live-cooking and an experience-zone. The other stall was dedicated to Dawlance’s new launches and premium product-lines, along with an array of high-quality, reliable domestic appliances.

Jubilee Life Insurance receives PSX award

LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange recently held the Top 25 Companies Awards ceremony to honor the top companies of Pakistan. This is the most prestigious and sought out recognition for the corporate sector of Pakistan. The occasion was graced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The companies winning the awards belong to a broad spectrum of industries meeting or exceeding the pre-requisites of capital efficiency, dividend distribution, growth in operating revenues, turnover, corporate governance and investor relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other senior government officials, distributed the awards among companies that made it to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Top-25 ranking in the years 2016, 2017 and 2018. Jubilee Life Insurance received the PSX Top 25 Companies award 2016. The award was presented by the Finance Minister, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to Farhan Faridi, Group Head - Retail Distribution, Jubilee Life Insurance.

