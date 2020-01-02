Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces arrived today in Islamabad with a high-level delegation.
The visit will include a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Ministers along with a luncheon hosted by Imran Khan, as mentioned by a Foreign Office Spokesperson.
In the Middle East, UAE is Pakistan's largest trade partner and a big source of investment in the country. It has been a development partner in projects spanning education, health and energy sectors all across the country.