Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces arrived today in Islamabad with a high-level delegation.

The visit will include a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Ministers along with a luncheon hosted by Imran Khan, as mentioned by a Foreign Office Spokesperson.

In the Middle East, UAE is Pakistan's largest trade partner and a big source of investment in the country. It has been a development partner in projects spanning education, health and energy sectors all across the country. 