Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces arrived today in Islamabad with a high-level delegation.

PM @ImranKhanPTI received HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi & Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces at the Nur Khan Base#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/A7cdIniIay — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 2, 2020

The visit will include a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Ministers along with a luncheon hosted by Imran Khan, as mentioned by a Foreign Office Spokesperson.

In the Middle East, UAE is Pakistan's largest trade partner and a big source of investment in the country. It has been a development partner in projects spanning education, health and energy sectors all across the country.