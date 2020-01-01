Share:

Rawalpindi-The special squads of City Traffic Police (CTP) have impounded more than 305 motorcycles during special operation against one-wheeling on eve of New Year night, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He said local police also assisted the traffic wardens during special operation conducted in various parts of city following the instructions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sohail Habib Tajik and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, who had imposed ban on one-wheeling and car stunts on eve of New Year night.

Separate cases were also registered against the violators in different police stations, he said adding that CTP has managed to thwart one wheeling in the city owing to comprehensive strategy evolved by CTO.

According to him, CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf has formed special squads to thwart one wheeling on the eve of New Year night in the city. He added the special squads with assistance of local police made checkpoints on Jhelum Road, Katcheri Chowk, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Bank Road and Murree Road and held more than 305 youngsters involved in showing stunts on two-wheelers. He said the police impounded more than 305 motorcycles in various police stations and also punished the riders as per law.

In a statement, CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said, “We have successfully controlled the game of ‘one wheeling’ on almost all the city roads on New Year night.”

He also appreciated the efforts of traffic wardens and cops who performed the duty for the whole night despite harsh weather conditions.