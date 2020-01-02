Share:

LAHORE - Dharampura Gymkhana and Township Green registered victories in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament here at two different venues. Brilliant all-round performance by Dharampura Gymkhana’s Usama Javaid and brilliant batting by Amir Sohail of Township Green were highlights of the day. At Ittefaq LRCA ground, Dharampura Gymkhana thumped Shahdra LDA by 7 wickets. Shahdra LDA were all out for 177 in 35 overs and in reply, Dharampura Gymkhana chased the target losing 3 wickets in 26 overs. At Township Green ground, Township Green defeated Toseef Club by 14 runs. Batting first, Township Green posted 304/8 in 35 overs while in reply, Toseef Club were all out for 290 in 34.3 overs.