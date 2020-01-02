Share:

Education is the basic right for every human being. Education plays a vital role for the advancement of every society or country. Unfortunately, due to poor system of education politics in Baluchistan students are suffering from many problems.

There is lack of classes, no facilities of drinking water, no electricity and etc. students are sitting under the trees for getting education according to the reports in Balochistan 40% students are out of schools only due lake facilities and Balochistan is considered the largest province of Pakistan but still no steps had been taken in this regard, so it is requested to the government and educational department to take serious action because it will destroy our young generation.

ZEEBA ARIF,

Kech.