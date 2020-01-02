Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the PTI government has reduced the inherited trade deficit to only one billion dollar from $20 billion due to its effective and positive economic and trade policies.

Addressing the party workers and newsmen here at Jinnah House Sialkot Wednesday evening, the governor said that the national economic indicators are showing positive signs and getting better with each passing day, due to which the country has been moving ahead successfully towards the goal of economic stability and sustainable development.

The governor said that the PTI government’s successful economic policies have literally saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy.

Ch Sarwar expressed complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan, saying that the entire nation stand shoulder to shoulder with brave Armed Forces

He pledged to provide quality education and health facilities to the masses at their threshold. He said that people in every nook and cranny of Punjab would get potable water during the next four years under the supervision of Pure Water Authority.

He said that the government has been making all out sincere efforts to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring e early and smooth provision

of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.

He said the government is also fully aware of the problems of the business community and making hectic efforts to resolve these problems to enable exporters to work hard and complete peace of mind to strengthen the national economy.

The Punjab governor strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Indian Prime Minister’s anti-Muslim policies are enough to shake the conscience of the world. He said that Indian people have also strongly condemned the Modi’s most condemned and controversial Indian Citizenship Law.

Earlier, the Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar cut a New Year cake there.

Local PTI Leaders Umer Dar, Khawaja Arif Ahmed, John Mehboob Piyara and others were also present on the occasion.